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Hotels for sale in Larnaca District, Cyprus

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Larnaca
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6 properties total found
Hotel 1 000 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Hotel 1 000 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 20
Area 1 000 m²
Located in the heart of Larnaca, is ideally situated close to major attractions like Finikou…
$3,84M
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Hotel 1 633 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Hotel 1 633 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 40
Area 1 633 m²
This modern 4-storey hotel is conveniently located in the historic center of Larnaca on a ch…
$15,35M
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Hotel 10 133 m² in Oroklini, Cyprus
Hotel 10 133 m²
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 70
Area 10 133 m²
Total size of the plot: 13.257m²  Total buildable area: 10.133m² (inc. basement)  Total …
$15,35M
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Hotel 830 m² in Tochni, Cyprus
Hotel 830 m²
Tochni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 14
Area 830 m²
Set in the gentle hillside landscapes of Tochni, this agrotourism aparthotel presents an inv…
$1,74M
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Hotel 895 m² in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Hotel 895 m²
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 20
Area 895 m²
This city apartments is 400 meters away from the Larnaca Beach Promenade and offers self-cat…
$2,95M
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Hotel 3 500 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Hotel 3 500 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 3 500 m²
Friendly and well-established hotel apartment complex with commercial shops, ideally located…
$11,80M
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