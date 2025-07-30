Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Larnaca District
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Larnaca District, Cyprus

4 properties total found
Warehouse 2 978 m² in Xylotymbou, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 978 m²
Xylotymbou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 978 m²
A farm in Xylotymvou. The farm consists of: Packing and office building with a covered area…
$1,27M
Leave a request
Warehouse 4 859 m² in Aradippou, Cyprus
Warehouse 4 859 m²
Aradippou, Cyprus
Area 4 859 m²
This property consists three warehouses in Aradippou, within the Aradippou (Kalo Chorio) ind…
$5,25M
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 846 m² in Aradippou, Cyprus
Warehouse 1 846 m²
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 846 m²
A warehouse and a two-storey building with offices in Aradippou. The Building is used as off…
$1,18M
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 300 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 300 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 300 m²
A leasehold warehouse in the Industrial Zone of Aradippou. It consists of a two-storey showr…
$1,08M
Leave a request
