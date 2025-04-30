Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Larnaca District
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Real Estate for Investments in Larnaca District, Cyprus

Larnaca
4
Investment Delete
Clear all
20 properties total found
Investment 531 m² in Aradippou, Cyprus
Investment 531 m²
Aradippou, Cyprus
Area 531 m²
Resale And Ready For You! Building located in Krassa area, Larnaca close to all amenities a…
$871,858
Leave a request
Investment 6 000 m² in Mazotos, Cyprus
Investment 6 000 m²
Mazotos, Cyprus
Area 6 000 m²
The plot totals 87,823sqm, falls under a touristic zone (Τ2ε) “arming” it with three develop…
$20,63M
Leave a request
Investment 1 352 m² in Aradippou, Cyprus
Investment 1 352 m²
Aradippou, Cyprus
Area 1 352 m²
Modern, three floor development featuring stylish, contemporary architecture that emphasizes…
$2,37M
Leave a request
Investment 3 130 m² in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Investment 3 130 m²
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Area 3 130 m²
Warehouse for sale in Livadia area near the sea Plot with 40m X 160m frontage dimensions. …
$2,77M
Leave a request
Investment 507 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Investment 507 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 13
Area 507 m²
Duplex apartments, fully furnished, titles deeds available. No transfer fee or V.A.T. Apartm…
$1,82M
Leave a request
Investment 892 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Investment 892 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 892 m²
This remarkable five-storey commercial/residential building offers a prime investment opport…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Investment 1 387 m² in Pervolia, Cyprus
Investment 1 387 m²
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 14
Area 1 387 m²
Beach front 7 villas for sale in Pervolia tourist area for Larnaca. The houses are completed…
$2,82M
Leave a request
Investment 882 m² in Pervolia, Cyprus
Investment 882 m²
Pervolia, Cyprus
Area 882 m²
The project is fully completed and is under small renovations and installations requested fr…
$2,91M
Leave a request
Investment 1 800 m² in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Investment 1 800 m²
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 27
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 800 m²
On the outskirts of Livadia in a newly developed area, this is a residential project that is…
$4,23M
Leave a request
Investment 4 400 m² in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Investment 4 400 m²
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 66
Bathrooms count 66
Area 4 400 m²
On the outskirts of Livadia in a newly developed area, this is a residential project that is…
$10,75M
Leave a request
Investment 840 m² in Pyla, Cyprus
Investment 840 m²
Pyla, Cyprus
Bedrooms 18
Bathrooms count 6
Area 840 m²
Investment opportunity: 6 Modern villas for sale with high ROI A rare opportunity to acquire…
$1,60M
Leave a request
Investment 1 335 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Investment 1 335 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 1 335 m²
Unique investment opportunity at the most spectacular location of Larnaca at Finikoudes beac…
$4,67M
Leave a request
Investment 790 m² in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Investment 790 m²
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 15
Area 790 m²
Excellently located in the coastal town of Livadia, close to the sea, with easy and quick ac…
$1,61M
Leave a request
Investment 2 680 m² in Pyrga, Cyprus
Investment 2 680 m²
Pyrga, Cyprus
Area 2 680 m²
This is a commercial building in Pyrga. The property is a two-storey building on a parcel o…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Investment 602 m² in Kofinou, Cyprus
Investment 602 m²
Kofinou, Cyprus
Area 602 m²
New Residential Building in the city center of Larnaka.  Must be seen!
$2,29M
Leave a request
Investment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Investment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
The only remaining large development land with a total 380,000sqm. Near the airport and the …
$28,83M
Leave a request
Investment 614 m² in Mazotos, Cyprus
Investment 614 m²
Mazotos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 614 m²
A residential development comprising of four incomplete houses in Mazotos, Larnaca. The two …
$879,458
Leave a request
Investment 4 051 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Investment 4 051 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 4 051 m²
Large plot of land for industrial construction in Aradippou Industrial Area, Larnaca for sal…
$551,343
Leave a request
Investment 778 m² in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Investment 778 m²
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 10
Area 778 m²
Excellently located in the coastal town of Livadia, close to the sea, with easy and quick ac…
$1,40M
Leave a request
Investment 1 580 m² in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Investment 1 580 m²
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 25
Area 1 580 m²
These are two residential buildings available for sale together. Excellently located in the …
$3,28M
Leave a request

Property types in Larnaca District

сommercial property
hotels
offices
warehouses
shops
Realting.com
Go