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Сommercial property for sale in Larnaca District, Cyprus

;
Larnaca
49
Aradippou
3
74 properties total found
Office 110 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 110 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 110 m²
This professional office space, situated on the prominent Artemidos Road in the Skala area o…
$240,566
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
The Nicolaides Complex is perfectly situated in the center of Larnaca, right in the heart of…
$254,017
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Languages
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Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
The Nicolaides Complex is perfectly situated in the center of Larnaca, right in the heart of…
$138,555
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
Floor 2/6
Prestigious Office Space in a Landmark Larnaca Location This modern office space is ideally …
$1,32M
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Languages
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Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
Floor 2/6
Prestigious Office Space in a Landmark Larnaca Location This modern office space is ideally …
$1,24M
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Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
Floor 2/6
Prestigious Office Space in a Landmark Larnaca Location This modern office space is ideally …
$1,21M
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 945 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial property 945 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 945 m²
Number of floors 4
The crowning glory of this architectural gem is the location, in Faneromeni Area. This Resi…
$2,89M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Hotel 1 000 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Hotel 1 000 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 20
Area 1 000 m²
Located in the heart of Larnaca, is ideally situated close to major attractions like Finikou…
$3,84M
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Investment 1 387 m² in Pervolia, Cyprus
Investment 1 387 m²
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 14
Area 1 387 m²
Beach front 7 villas for sale in Pervolia tourist area for Larnaca. The houses are completed…
$3,07M
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Investment 507 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Investment 507 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 13
Area 507 m²
Duplex apartments, fully furnished, titles deeds available. No transfer fee or V.A.T. Apartm…
$2,07M
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Investment 1 335 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Investment 1 335 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 1 335 m²
Unique investment opportunity at the most spectacular location of Larnaca at Finikoudes beac…
$5,31M
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Office 830 m² in Choirokoitia, Cyprus
Office 830 m²
Choirokoitia, Cyprus
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 14
Area 830 m²
This agro-tourist aparthotel is located in the village of Tohni, known for its traditional C…
$1,74M
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Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
Prestigious Office Space in a Landmark Larnaca Location This modern office space is ideally …
$1,26M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Investment 375 m² in Skarinou, Cyprus
Investment 375 m²
Skarinou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 375 m²
Detached two-storey house and a workshop in Skarinou The house has an internal area of 208 s…
$322,663
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Commercial property 1 437 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial property 1 437 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 437 m²
A commercial building in Agios Nikolaos, Larnaca Municipality. The building consists of an o…
$1,68M
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Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
Number of floors 6
Prestigious Office Space in a Landmark Larnaca Location This modern office space is ideally …
$1,36M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Investment 790 m² in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Investment 790 m²
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 15
Area 790 m²
Excellently located in the coastal town of Livadia, close to the sea, with easy and quick ac…
$1,86M
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Restaurant in Psematismenos, Cyprus
Restaurant
Psematismenos, Cyprus
On the market is a plot intended for residential development, located in the area of Psemati…
$138,412
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Office 169 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 169 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 169 m²
A new gated complex in the city center of Larnaca. The complex is conveniently located withi…
$564,364
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Office 210 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 210 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 210 m²
Premium office spaces located in the heart of Larnaca’s Business District, with breathtaking…
$758,710
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Shop in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Positioned in the vibrant heart of Larnaca, Shop No.1 offers an exceptional opportunity for …
$406,514
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Office 120 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 120 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 120 m²
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
$567,972
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Shop 295 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 295 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 295 m²
A ground floor retail unit in Larnaca.The shop comprises of an open plan retail space on the…
$764,351
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Commercial property 539 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial property 539 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 539 m²
A commercial building for sale in Skala, Larnaca. It was fully renovated around 2006.On the …
$855,837
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Commercial property in Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial property
Larnaca, Cyprus
Floor 4
Modern Energy-Efficient Living Premium 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Class A Energy-Efficient Bu…
$2,89M
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MySpace Real Estate
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Shop 300 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Shop 300 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 300 m²
Commercial shop in City center, Larnaca. It has 300 sq. m. covered areas and it's located on…
$472,186
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Hotel 1 633 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Hotel 1 633 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 40
Area 1 633 m²
This modern 4-storey hotel is conveniently located in the historic center of Larnaca on a ch…
$15,35M
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Warehouse 2 978 m² in Xylotymbou, Cyprus
Warehouse 2 978 m²
Xylotymbou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 978 m²
A farm in Xylotymvou. The farm consists of: Packing and office building with a covered area…
$1,06M
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Commercial property 713 m² in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Commercial property 713 m²
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Area 713 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern Living with Private Rooftop Oasis in Prime Location Stylish Top-Floor Apartment with…
$3,69M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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Commercial property 775 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Commercial property 775 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 775 m²
A mixed-use two storey building in Larnaca city center. It comprises storage space on the gr…
$648,339
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Property types in Larnaca District

hotels
offices
investment properties
warehouses
shops
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