Offices for Sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
Whole 5th floor, sea view office situated on the top floor of a five storey building.The off…
Price on request
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
Price on request
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
Price on request
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
Price on request
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
Price on request
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
An office for sale in city center of Larnaca.Sea viewCovered area 73 sq.m.2nd floorParking space 
Price on request
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
A new commercial building located in the heart of Larnaca. The project includes both offices…
Price on request
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
A new commercial building located in the heart of Larnaca. The project includes both offices…
Price on request
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
A new commercial building located in the heart of Larnaca. The project includes both offices…
Price on request
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
A 17-storey commercial building in the newly emerging district of Larnaca.This elegant build…
Price on request
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
A 17-storey commercial building in the newly emerging district of Larnaca.This elegant build…
Price on request
Office in Meneou, Cyprus
Office
Meneou, Cyprus
This is an exclusive mixed-use project that is divided into four phases. Set in the tranquil…
Price on request
Office in Meneou, Cyprus
Office
Meneou, Cyprus
This is an exclusive mixed-use project that is divided into four phases. Set in the tranquil…
Price on request
Office in Meneou, Cyprus
Office
Meneou, Cyprus
This is an exclusive mixed-use project that is divided into four phases. Set in the tranquil…
Price on request
Office in Meneou, Cyprus
Office
Meneou, Cyprus
This is an exclusive mixed-use project that is divided into four phases. Set in the tranquil…
Price on request

