Hotels for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

12 properties total found
Hotel 1 000 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Hotel 1 000 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 20
Area 1 000 m²
Located in the heart of Larnaca, is ideally situated close to major attractions like Finikou…
$3,67M
Hotel 3 500 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Hotel 3 500 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 3 500 m²
Friendly and well-established hotel apartment complex with commercial shops, ideally located…
$11,28M
Hotel in Pervolia, Cyprus
Hotel
Pervolia, Cyprus
The complex is consisting of the following plots: Total:     11,979 square meters Total ex…
$5,54M
Hotel 5 800 m² in Pervolia, Cyprus
Hotel 5 800 m²
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 78
Area 5 800 m²
The nice hotel is nestled right on the waterfront and at 5 km drive from the International A…
$5,97M
Hotel 1 633 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Hotel 1 633 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 40
Area 1 633 m²
This modern 4-storey hotel is conveniently located in the historic center of Larnaca on a ch…
$14,11M
Hotel in Larnaca, Cyprus
Hotel
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 32
An exceptional opportunity to acquire this Cyprus property in the Mckenzie area of Larnaca. …
$3,47M
Hotel 15 000 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Hotel 15 000 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 15 000 m²
2* Hotel Apartments is situated in Larnaca Town, just 120 metres from the beach. The air-con…
$3,55M
Hotel 11 280 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Hotel 11 280 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 11 280 m²
Luxury Hotel apartment for sale. This property is 15 minutes walk from the beach. Offering a…
$3,10M
Hotel in Larnaca, Cyprus
Hotel
Larnaca, Cyprus
Hotel category: Hotel 2 * in Laranaca with 58 standard rooms with swimming pool, restaurant,…
$7,76M
Hotel 895 m² in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Hotel 895 m²
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 20
Area 895 m²
This city apartments is 400 meters away from the Larnaca Beach Promenade and offers self-cat…
$2,71M
Hotel in Pyla, Cyprus
Hotel
Pyla, Cyprus
This is an amazing project in the Area of Pyla near the new marina of Larnaca. description:…
Price on request
Hotel 10 133 m² in Oroklini, Cyprus
Hotel 10 133 m²
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 70
Area 10 133 m²
Total size of the plot: 13.257m²  Total buildable area: 10.133m² (inc. basement)  Total …
$14,11M
