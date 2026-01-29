Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Kourio Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Kourio Municipality, Cyprus

Ypsonas Municipality
47
Sotira Lemesou Municipality
13
Trachoni Municipality
11
Episkopi Municipality
8
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/3
Experience the ultimate in modern living in Limassol, Cyprus. This stunning semi-detached ne…
$323,523
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Kourio Municipality

villas

Properties features in Kourio Municipality, Cyprus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go