Residential properties for sale in Kourio Municipality, Cyprus

Ypsonas Municipality
245
Trachoni Municipality
106
Episkopi Municipality
13
Sotira Lemesou Municipality
4
523 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
1-Bedroom Apartment – Modern Comfort with Investment Appeal This cozy yet spacious 1-bedroom…
$214,747
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/3
Modern property located in Ypsonas, Limassol, offering stunning views of Akrotiri Bay. Situa…
$290,198
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/3
2-Bedroom Apartment – Spacious Living in a Prime Location Designed for couples, small famili…
$253,053
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/3
1-Bedroom Apartment – Modern Comfort with Investment Appeal This cozy yet spacious 1-bedroom…
$207,782
4 bedroom house in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 341 m²
Detached two-storey house in Trachoni, Limassol.  The property is situated close to a pletho…
$466,903
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villa – Modern Family Home in Ypsonas Located near Eleon Park on 25th Mar…
$487,533
1 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/3
1-Bedroom Apartment – Modern Comfort with Investment Appeal This cozy yet spacious 1-bedroom…
$179,923
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/3
Modern property located in Ypsonas, Limassol, offering stunning views of Akrotiri Bay. Situa…
$278,590
3 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/3
3-Bedroom Apartment – Ideal Family Living with Investment Value Spacious and modern, this 3-…
$313,414
1 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
Modern property located in Ypsonas, Limassol, offering stunning views of Akrotiri Bay. Situa…
$191,531
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/3
2-Bedroom Apartment – Spacious Living in a Prime Location Designed for couples, small famili…
$255,374
1 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/3
1-Bedroom Apartment – Modern Comfort with Investment Appeal This cozy yet spacious 1-bedroom…
$196,174
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/3
Modern property located in Ypsonas, Limassol, offering stunning views of Akrotiri Bay. Situa…
$296,002
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/3
2-Bedroom Apartment – Spacious Living in a Prime Location Designed for couples, small famili…
$261,178
1 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/3
1-Bedroom Apartment – Modern Comfort with Investment Appeal This cozy yet spacious 1-bedroom…
$196,174
1 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/3
1-Bedroom Apartment – Modern Comfort with Investment Appeal This cozy yet spacious 1-bedroom…
$203,139
2 room apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 97 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Kato Polemidia - Limassol Province, wit…
$197,526
3 bedroom house in Asomatos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Asomatos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
A spacious and airy family house located in quiet area of Asomatos. House comprises of livin…
$390,870
4 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 289 m²
A new development located in Ypsonas area of Limassol. Located very close to the only mall c…
$868,004
1 bedroom apartment in Asomatos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Asomatos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3
Exclusive Residential Community Overview Project Overview This exclusive gated community co…
$302,257
3 bedroom house in Sotira Lemesou Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Sotira Lemesou Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Introducing contemporary homes nestled in the tranquil enclave of Sotira village, Limassol. …
$411,160
1 bedroom apartment in Asomatos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Asomatos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive Residential Community Overview Project Overview This exclusive gated community co…
$313,883
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 4/4
It is surrounded by acres of green fields, offering residents the best of both worlds – a co…
$509,187
1 bedroom apartment in Asomatos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Asomatos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive Residential Community Overview Project Overview This exclusive gated community co…
$260,406
2 bedroom apartment in Asomatos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Asomatos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: This modern apartment in the construction phase offers a comfortable interior area…
$427,368
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/4
Penthouse for sale under construction in Trajoni with a spacious interior area of 106 m2. Th…
$721,905
3 bedroom apartment in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Three-bedroom apartment on the 4th floor. This apartment consists of an open plan living and…
$673,845
1 bedroom apartment in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/2
1-Bedroom Apartment – Ideal for Comfortable and Affordable Living This well-designed one-be…
$179,036
2 bedroom apartment in Asomatos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Asomatos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Gated complex nestled in the peaceful residential area of Asomatos, Limassol. Key Features …
$434,002
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/3
This Residence is meticulously designed to offer spacious, innovative, and functional apartm…
$290,632
