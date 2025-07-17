Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Kourio Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Kourio Municipality, Cyprus

6 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villa – Modern Family Home in Ypsonas Located near Eleon Park on 25th Mar…
$487,533
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
The Villa's design combines Mediterranean style and traditional Cypriot architecture with c…
$575,452
Villa 4 bedrooms in Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in the picturesque town of Episkopi, this luxury villa of 350 square meters rises on…
$785,433
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
The Villa's design combines Mediterranean style and traditional Cypriot architecture with c…
$581,264
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: detached villa under construction with modern design and spacious layout in a quie…
$574,308
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
The Villa's design combines Mediterranean style and traditional Cypriot architecture with c…
$569,639
Properties features in Kourio Municipality, Cyprus

