Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Kourio Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Kourio Municipality, Cyprus

Ypsonas Municipality
33
Trachoni Municipality
13
Episkopi Municipality
8
Sotira Lemesou Municipality
4
House Delete
Clear all
114 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 341 m²
Detached two-storey house in Trachoni, Limassol.  The property is situated close to a pletho…
$466,903
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villa – Modern Family Home in Ypsonas Located near Eleon Park on 25th Mar…
$487,533
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Asomatos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Asomatos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
A spacious and airy family house located in quiet area of Asomatos. House comprises of livin…
$390,870
Leave a request
TekceTekce
4 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 289 m²
A new development located in Ypsonas area of Limassol. Located very close to the only mall c…
$868,004
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Sotira Lemesou Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Sotira Lemesou Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Introducing contemporary homes nestled in the tranquil enclave of Sotira village, Limassol. …
$411,160
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Sotira Lemesou Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Sotira Lemesou Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Introducing contemporary homes nestled in the tranquil enclave of Sotira village, Limassol. …
$411,160
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
The Villa's design combines Mediterranean style and traditional Cypriot architecture with c…
$575,452
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
New residential project in Eirimi, Limassol. The project cocnsts of only 3 detached-houses. …
$422,581
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in the picturesque town of Episkopi, this luxury villa of 350 square meters rises on…
$785,433
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Very family friendly and prominent area in Erimi, close to all local amenities, schools and …
$581,264
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
6 bedroom house in Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Exquisite 6-Bedroom Villa for Sale in Erimi, Limassol – Title Deeds Available Discover this…
$1,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 155 m²
Four-Bedroom Villa with Private Garden in Serene Erimi, Limassol This beautifully designed …
$532,302
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Spacious 3-bedroom house in Ypsonas, Limassol. Covered area 175 sq.m. + extension Plot size…
$799,477
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
This luxurious villa is in the suburbs of Limassol, on a very private and quiet road, neighb…
$3,37M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
A modern and elegant project Erimi, Limassol. The houses offer contemporary design, high-end…
$422,581
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Floor 2
Nestled at the foothills of the mountains near Ypsonas,the project offers two exclusive vill…
$585,914
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Detached House 5 bedrooms in a nice area in Trachoni, 5 minutes distance from the Mall and C…
$529,524
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Modern semi-detached villas in Ypsoupoli, Limassol. Located just minutes from central Limass…
$568,366
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
We are delighted to offer you this beautiful, cozy house insulated from the outside using la…
$760,025
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
House for sale in the elite area of Limassol, Agios Silas. There is a roof garden, spacious …
$627,765
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Asomatos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Asomatos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
House at located in Asomatos. The land of the property is 380 square meters, the house is 17…
$813,770
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
A modern and elegant project Erimi, Limassol. The houses offer contemporary design, high-end…
$451,134
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
New project is located in a quiet established residential area of Erimi. Near the beach and …
$497,036
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kolossi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kolossi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedroom House with 1 bedroom apartment in basement. House: 3 bedrooms (master bedroom wit…
$813,770
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom house in Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
This project is located in Erimi, Limassol, an exclusive collection of 4 meticulously design…
$331,212
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Very family friendly and prominent area in Erimi, close to all local amenities, schools and …
$488,262
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Kolossi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kolossi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Floor 2
Explore the enchanting allure of Kolossi, Limassol, through our meticulously crafted housing…
$395,260
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Modern semi-detached villas in Ypsoupoli, Limassol. Located just minutes from central Limass…
$516,169
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
A stunning residential development located in Erimi, Limassol. Its prime location provides r…
$445,423
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Exclusive project of 3 detached villas in Trachoni Area, Limassol. In a fast developing regi…
$559,634
Leave a request

Property types in Kourio Municipality

villas

Properties features in Kourio Municipality, Cyprus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go