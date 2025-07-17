Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Kourio Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Kourio Municipality, Cyprus

Ypsonas Municipality
33
Trachoni Municipality
13
Episkopi Municipality
8
Sotira Lemesou Municipality
4
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room cottage in Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 143 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house, in Konia - Paphos province, with…
$369,664
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Kourio Municipality

villas

Properties features in Kourio Municipality, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go