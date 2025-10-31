Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments near golf course for sale in Kourio Municipality, Cyprus

Ypsonas Municipality
299
Trachoni Municipality
107
Episkopi Municipality
22
Sotira Lemesou Municipality
4
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Asomatos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Asomatos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
For sale off plan, this modern 2-bedroom apartment offers 77.7 m² of comfortable internal sp…
$396,901
2 bedroom apartment in Asomatos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Asomatos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
For sale: Off-plan apartment offering modern living with an internal space of 85 m2. This tw…
$429,648
