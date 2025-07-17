Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Kourio Municipality, Cyprus

Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 4/4
It is surrounded by acres of green fields, offering residents the best of both worlds – a co…
$509,187
Close
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/4
Penthouse for sale under construction in Trajoni with a spacious interior area of 106 m2. Th…
$721,905
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/4
It is surrounded by acres of green fields, offering residents the best of both worlds – a co…
$696,355
Close
TekceTekce
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/2
This project is a modern two-story residential building located in Ypsonas, Limassol. It fea…
$377,822
Close
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
Our Brand New Project is conveniently located in Ypsonas and consists of 9 well thought out,…
$325,508
Close
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/3
This minimalist project, located in Ypsonas, consists of six 2 bedroom apartments all with w…
$418,510
Close
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Erimi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 8 085 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-Bedroom Apartment in a Contemporary Residence – Erimi, Limassol Located in the peaceful…
$310,395
Close
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/3
Elegant 1- and 2-Bedroom Apartments with Penthouse in Limassol Discover a new luxury reside…
$383,634
Close
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 5
2-Bedroom Apartments – Ypsonas, Limassol Ideal for small families or those seeking extra sp…
$371,454
Close
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 4/4
It is surrounded by acres of green fields, offering residents the best of both worlds – a co…
$548,713
Close
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 5
3-Bedroom Apartments – Ypsonas, Limassol The 3-bedroom apartments are designed for families…
$429,493
Close
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
This project is a modern two-story residential building located in Ypsonas, Limassol. It fea…
$279,007
Close
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Floor 3
Vergina Court presents a harmonious blend of contemporary design, functionality, and bright …
$406,885
Close
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxurious Living Sustainably designed luxury properties in the most promising area of west L…
$395,260
Close
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/3
The residence is designed to offer spacious, functional and revolutionary apartments in Ypso…
$418,510
Close
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/3
The residence is designed to offer spacious, functional and revolutionary apartments in Ypso…
$424,323
Close
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/4
It is surrounded by acres of green fields, offering residents the best of both worlds – a co…
$685,892
Close
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Asomatos Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Asomatos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Floor 3/3
This is a new exclusive residential complex located in the picturesque village of Asomatos, …
$577,524
