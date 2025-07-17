Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Kourio Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Apartments Pool for sale in Kourio Municipality, Cyprus

Ypsonas Municipality
212
Trachoni Municipality
93
Episkopi Municipality
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 103 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 92 …
$189,187
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 130 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 90 …
$182,970
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
Franor Apartments is a modern residential complex in Cyprus, perfect for both living and vac…
$326,903
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
1 room apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 66 m²
Under construction one bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$156,154
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
New two bedroom apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, on the second floor of…
$124,979
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Kourio Municipality

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Kourio Municipality, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go