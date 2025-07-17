Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Kourio Municipality, Cyprus

9 properties total found
2 room apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 179 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment for sale in Pano Lakatamia - Nicosia district, on the 3rd fl…
$197,195
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of furnished villas with panoramic views, Episkopi, Cyprus We offer furnished v…
$453,035
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 139 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom  apartment in Kamares- Larnaka province. It has 75 s…
$204,966
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with picturesque views, Episkopi, Cyprus We offer villas with parking…
$489,057
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in a quiet area, Episkopi, Cyprus We …
$489,057
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 94 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment under construction with roof garden for sale in Kolossi - Li…
$185,183
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Strovolos - Nicosia province, with 76 s…
$154,974
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 66 m²
Under construction one bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$156,154
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
New two bedroom apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, on the second floor of…
$124,979
Leave a request

