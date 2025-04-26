Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Talas
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Koinoteta Talas, Cyprus

villas
6
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach and the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyp…
$993,991
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Talas, Cyprus

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go