Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Talas
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Koinoteta Talas, Cyprus

villas
6
House Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
An opulent project crafted to establish a fresh standard for upscale living in Cyprus. A tas…
$2,02M
Leave a request
House 12 bedrooms in Kamares, Cyprus
House 12 bedrooms
Kamares, Cyprus
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 990 m²
Nestled atop the hills with commanding views of the Mediterranean Sea, this villa is part of…
$12,55M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 273 m²
Nestled in Paphos, this villa is truly exceptional. The project is distinguished by its intr…
$2,17M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 403 m²
Nestled in Paphos, this 5-bedroom villa is truly exceptional. The project is distinguished b…
$2,70M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kamares, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kamares, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Situated atop an advantageous hillside, this villa not only boasts magnificent vistas of the…
$1,44M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Kamares, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kamares, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
Situated atop an advantageous hillside, this villa not only boasts magnificent vistas of the…
$937,247
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Nestled on a hill in the southwestern region of Cyprus, this villa boasts a prime location w…
$1,47M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kamares, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kamares, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
This exceptional villa stands out for its graceful stone arches and an exceptional position …
$1,07M
Leave a request

Properties features in Koinoteta Talas, Cyprus

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go