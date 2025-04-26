Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Talas
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Koinoteta Talas, Cyprus

villas
6
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House 12 bedrooms in Kamares, Cyprus
House 12 bedrooms
Kamares, Cyprus
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 990 m²
Nestled atop the hills with commanding views of the Mediterranean Sea, this villa is part of…
$12,55M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Talas, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go