Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Parekklesias
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 3 rooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 182 m²
Under construction three bedroom luxury villa for sale in Kapparis area - Famagusta province…
$704,883
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 215 m²
Luxurious detached four bedroom house for sale in the GSP area - Nicosia province, with 215 …
$705,697
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 211 m²
Luxurious detached four bedroom house for sale in the GSP area - Nicosia province, with 211 …
$709,882
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
Luxurious detached three bedroom house for sale in the GSP area - Nicosia province, with 195…
$675,667
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go