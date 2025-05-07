Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Parekklesias
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Villas Terraced for sale in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas ina quiet area, close to the sea, Pareklisia, Cyprus We offer villas …
$280,877
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go