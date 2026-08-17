Mountain View Villas for Sale in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus

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Villas in mountains in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Nestled within an impressive 3,000sq.m. residential plot surrounded by greenery and mountain…
$931,101
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Properties features in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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