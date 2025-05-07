Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments Pool for sale in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

14 properties total found
Room 4 rooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 238 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Athanasios - Limas…
$579,904
3 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Presenting a prestigious development consisting of 2 blocks, offering a selection of luxurio…
$577,606
Room 4 rooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 189 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, w…
$574,663
3 room apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden in Agios Atha…
$574,043
3 room apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
Three bedroom whole floor apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 160 sq.…
$700,692
2 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
This apartment is a masterpiece of exceptional creativity and design by a prominent London a…
$4,64M
3 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
This apartment is a masterpiece of exceptional creativity and design by a prominent London a…
$3,91M
3 room apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in City Center - Limassol Provin…
$699,884
3 room apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden in Agios Atha…
$574,043
3 room apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 117 sq.m. covered i…
$579,904
3 room apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 131 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
$707,791
2 room apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 136 m²
$560,682
4 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 398 m²
This apartment is a masterpiece of exceptional creativity and design by a prominent London a…
$7,92M
3 room apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 117 sq.m. covered i…
$557,253
Properties features in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

