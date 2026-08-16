Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Parekklesias
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

;
penthouses
7
1 BHK
27
2 BHK
74
3 BHK
28
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
We are pleased to offer you a residential plot with panoramic view located in a quiet area o…
$864,241
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go