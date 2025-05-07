Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Parekklesias
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

1 BHK
10
2 BHK
25
3 BHK
9
Apartment Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
3 room apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 250 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden in City Cente…
$704,883
Leave a request
Room 4 rooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 238 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Athanasios - Limas…
$579,904
Leave a request
Room 4 rooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 189 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, w…
$574,663
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden in Agios Atha…
$574,043
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 186 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom apartment in Agios Nektarios - Limassol province, …
$699,884
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in City Center - Limassol Provin…
$699,884
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
New gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa area, Pareklisia, Cyprus The residence f…
$1,03M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden in Agios Atha…
$574,043
Leave a request
Room 3 rooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 152 m²
Three bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, …
$559,907
Leave a request

Properties features in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go