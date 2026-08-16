Seaview Apartments for Sale in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus

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Seafront apartments in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

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penthouses
7
1 BHK
27
2 BHK
74
3 BHK
28
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4 properties total found
Apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
This expansive agricultural land, located in Parekklisia, offers a unique opportunity for de…
$403,313
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5 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 424 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury living with this stunning 424 sq.m. villa in Parekklisia, a s…
$1,73M
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4 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Four bedroom Maisonnette located in Agios Thyconas and close to four and five stars hotels.…
$610,731
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with a panoramic view on the first sea line, Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartm…
$3,73M
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Properties features in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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