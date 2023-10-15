Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. koinoteta parekklesias
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus

1 BHK
5
2 BHK
5
3 BHK
8
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 303 m²
Floor 12/23
This is one of our most successful projects. And you know why? The complex differs from all …
€4,62M
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 15/23
This is one of our most successful projects. And you know why? The complex differs from all …
€3,46M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with a panoramic view on the first sea line, Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartm…
€3,59M

