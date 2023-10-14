Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. koinoteta chloraka

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta chloraka, Cyprus

Chloraka
38
15 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas close to the coast, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer furnished vil…
€700,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and a view of the sea at 660 meters from the beach…
€615,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with panoramic windows in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view near the beach, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer spacious …
€590,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Chloraka, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
New gated residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view of the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus …
€620,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villa with picturesque views near the beach and the center of Paphos, Chloraka, C…
€399,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence at 100 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer spacious villas with …
€1,75M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique residence at 200 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer modern villas with a…
€610,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 377 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury beachfront villas with swimming pools and gardens, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer villas …
€1,43M
4 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale apartment of 128 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floo…
€440,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
Exclusive 2 - floor villa with an area of 203 m & sup2 for sale; under construction, in one …
€630,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 144 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€595,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 182 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 186 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor cons…
€610,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Chloraka, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Paphos. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€345,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 78 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated o…
€240,000

Property types in koinoteta chloraka

apartments
houses

Properties features in koinoteta chloraka, Cyprus

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir