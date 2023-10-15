Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 760 m²
Number of floors 3
New three-storey villa with swimming pools and a spa area at 290 meters from the sea, Agios …
€5,50M
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 4
New hilltop residence with a panoramic view and a swimming pool, Limassol, Cyprus We offer …
€629,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with a swimming pool, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus We offer a spacious luxury apart…
€380,000
4 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 701 m²
Number of floors 5
Villas with gardens, terraces and swimming pools, with sea views, in the picturesque town of…
€2,95M
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a picturesque area, limassol, …
€500,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern high quality sea view villas in Agios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus The new residential…
€660,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€1,19M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€940,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Floor 1/6
For sale apartment of 149 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
€1,74M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€660,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 354 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€1,68M
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 58 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated…
€340,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 97 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated…
€574,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 171 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€1,36M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 272 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of living r…
€790,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€2,99M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale under construction 5-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Limassol. The basement consis…
€3,95M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 310 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€650,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 535 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 535 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€4,00M
1 room apartment with sea view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
The Dream Tower – is not just an apartment, but a huge interior and security complex with se…
€675,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with garden, with parking covered in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with garden, with parking covered
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 232 m²
Coralli Shore Habitat is an elite project in Limassol, which is located in the most magnific…
€880,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 203 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€1,78M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 622 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale ready 7 bedroom + 1 office luxury villa with Title Deed in walking distance to the …
€4,50M
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 240 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€3,50M
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale seafront two bedroom apartment on the 4th floor, in tourist area of Agios Tychonas.…
€1,25M
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 230 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor.…
€1,06M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Super luxury Villa consist of 4 floors. with breathtaking unobstructed sea & mountain views …
€3,50M
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€990,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 246 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€1,60M
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 121 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€550,000

