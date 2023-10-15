Pool Residential properties for sale in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€1,85M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€1,19M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€940,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with bathroom in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with bathroom
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Facilities: Features a private swimming pool, offering an ideal space for relaxation or recr…
€1,25M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 239 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€570,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 354 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€1,68M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 272 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of living r…
€790,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€2,99M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 535 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 535 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€4,00M
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 198 m²
Three bedroom under construction penthouse duplex apartment for sale in kolonakiou area - Li…
€1,29M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 315 m²
Four bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Kalogiroi - Limasso…
€1,30M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 276 m²
Four bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Kalogiroi - Limasso…
€1,30M
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
Luxurious two-storey six-bedroom villa for sale plus an independent large one-bedroom servic…
€1,30M
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 178 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden in City Cente…
€1,30M
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with water system, with storage room in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with water system, with storage room
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
 
€1,32M
1 room Cottage with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room Cottage with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique project located at a privileged location only 200m from the beach.•Amongst the surr…
€590,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 622 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale ready 7 bedroom + 1 office luxury villa with Title Deed in walking distance to the …
€4,50M
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 240 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€3,50M
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale seafront two bedroom apartment on the 4th floor, in tourist area of Agios Tychonas.…
€1,25M
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
€365,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Cottage 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€950,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 230 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor.…
€1,06M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Super luxury Villa consist of 4 floors. with breathtaking unobstructed sea & mountain views …
€3,50M
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
Heaven villa is built on top of a hill with anobstracting seaviews only 5 minutes from the s…
€4,50M
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€990,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 246 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€1,60M
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
PROPERTY DETAILS Covered Area: 215m² Pool: Communal Parking: Private Covered x2 Title Deeds:…
€1,87M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 657 m²
Number of floors 1
The new project promises to make every day a holiday, with a modern villa design brimming wi…
€2,90M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 575 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxurious 5-bedroom villa with stunning sea views,Located just a few minutes walk from the b…
€3,00M
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 167 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€550,000

