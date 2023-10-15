Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
apartments
110
houses
78
26 properties total found
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 760 m²
Number of floors 3
New three-storey villa with swimming pools and a spa area at 290 meters from the sea, Agios …
€5,50M
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a picturesque area, limassol, …
€500,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern high quality sea view villas in Agios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus The new residential…
€660,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€1,19M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€940,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€660,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 354 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€1,68M
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 171 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€1,36M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€2,99M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 535 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 535 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€4,00M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Super luxury Villa consist of 4 floors. with breathtaking unobstructed sea & mountain views …
€3,50M
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 62 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. …
€315,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 167 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€550,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€1,59M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique villa situated at the entrance of Agios Tychonas, just 900m away from Four Seasons …
€2,20M
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 212 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€846,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€880,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€2,00M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 167 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1167 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bed…
€11,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€1,40M
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 229 sq.meters in Limassol. The duplex is situated on the ground floor and…
€630,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 203 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor.…
€770,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€970,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 272 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€580,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 295 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€800,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 157 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor.…
€1,29M

