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Apartment in a new building Libro Residence

Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$477,534
from
$4,505/m²
;
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ID: 33370
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Limassol District
  • Town
    Germasogeia
  • Address
    ikoniou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

About the complex

A project developed by Libro Group Properties - Libro Residence Germasogia, is a residential complex consisting of 8 exclusive apartments, designed with elegance, comfort, and energy efficiency in mind.

 

Location: Germasogeia, Limassol (Agia Paraskevi)

Price: From €415,000

Status: Under Construction (Completion by October 2026)

Type: 2-Bedroom Apartment with 2 Bathrooms

Views: side sea view and mountain view

 

Features; Specifications:

• Modern design; high-quality finishes

• Energy Efficiency Class: A

• Elevator amp; controlled access

• Private covered parking amp; storage room

• Photovoltaic panels

• Spacious balcony

• VRV; underfloor heating system

• Garden and landscaped areas

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 131.0
Price per m², USD 3,645
Apartment price, USD 477,534

Location on the map

Germasogeia, Cyprus
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Apartment in a new building Libro Residence
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$477,534
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