Apartment in a new building Libro Residence

A project developed by Libro Group Properties - Libro Residence Germasogia, is a residential complex consisting of 8 exclusive apartments, designed with elegance, comfort, and energy efficiency in mind.
Location: Germasogeia, Limassol (Agia Paraskevi)
Price: From €415,000
Status: Under Construction (Completion by October 2026)
Type: 2-Bedroom Apartment with 2 Bathrooms
Views: side sea view and mountain view
Features; Specifications:
• Modern design; high-quality finishes
• Energy Efficiency Class: A
• Elevator amp; controlled access
• Private covered parking amp; storage room
• Photovoltaic panels
• Spacious balcony
• VRV; underfloor heating system
• Garden and landscaped areas