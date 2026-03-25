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New build Houses and Villas in Germasogeia, Cyprus

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Club house Nikolas Residences
Club house Nikolas Residences
Club house Nikolas Residences
Club house Nikolas Residences
Club house Nikolas Residences
Germasogeia, Cyprus
from
$549,420
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 95–106 m²
2 real estate properties 2
A new version of the clubhouse in an area you will definitely enjoy.Germasoya, LimassolLife in Nikolas Residences will be calm and serene. Here you can create the lifestyle of your dreams without making much effort, enjoying everything you need for a fulfilling life.Review 3D tour https://ni…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
95.3 – 105.6
513,703 – 523,001
Developer
Realtika
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