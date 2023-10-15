UAE
Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Famagusta
Pool Residential properties for sale in Famagusta, Cyprus
Paralimni
69
Protaras
30
Ayia Napa
14
29 properties total found
Townhouse 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool
Sotira, Cyprus
4
2
130 m²
2
€231,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with restaurant
Sotira, Cyprus
3
1
61 m²
14
We present to you a residential complex in one of the most popular cities in Northern Cyprus…
€91,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Protaras, Cyprus
6
375 m²
3
For sale villa of 375 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
€2,50M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
5
361 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 361 sq.meters in Agia Napa. The owners will be leaving the furnit…
€2,85M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Paralimni, Cyprus
5
4
700 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€2,10M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
3
140 m²
1
For sale villa of 140 sq.meters in Protaras. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
4
2
131 m²
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 131 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€400,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
4
2
162 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 162 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€466,140
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
4
2
190 m²
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€670,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Famagusta, Cyprus
5
3
191 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 191 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€550,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
5
3
132 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 132 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€430,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
4
4
133 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 133 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€540,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Sotira, Cyprus
1
157 m²
1
Ayia Napa Marina, situated on the southeastern coast of Cyprus, offers luxurious residences,…
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Sotira, Cyprus
1
502 m²
1
Ayia Napa Marina, situated on the southeastern coast of Cyprus, offers luxurious residences,…
€4,63M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
4
2
174 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 174 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€600,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kapparis, Cyprus
4
135 m²
1
For sale villa of 135 sq.meters in Protaras. There are solar panels for water heating and ai…
€493,500
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kapparis, Cyprus
5
160 m²
1
For sale villa of 160 sq.meters in Protaras. There are solar panels for water heating and ai…
€577,500
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
4
2
156 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 156 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€520,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
4
2
175 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€650,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
5
4
345 m²
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 345 sq.meters in Agia Napa. The ground floor c…
€3,40M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
4
2
222 m²
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€890,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
4
2
320 m²
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€900,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
4
2
161 m²
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 161 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€410,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
4
2
160 m²
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€477,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
4
3
161 m²
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 161 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€515,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
5
4
185 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 185 sq.meters in Agia Napa. The ground floor consists of one bedr…
€1,45M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
4
2
168 m²
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 168 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€625,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
5
5
267 m²
3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 267 sq.meters in Agia Napa. The ground floor c…
€2,50M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
4
2
142 m²
2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 142 sq.meters in Agia Napa. The ground floor c…
€432,000
Recommend
