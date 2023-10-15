Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Famagusta, Cyprus

Townhouse 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool in Sotira, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2
€231,500
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with restaurant in Sotira, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with restaurant
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 14
We present to you a residential complex in one of the most popular cities in Northern Cyprus…
€91,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale villa of 375 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
€2,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 361 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 361 sq.meters in Agia Napa. The owners will be leaving the furnit…
€2,85M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€2,10M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 140 sq.meters in Protaras. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€1,50M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 131 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€400,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 162 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€466,140
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€670,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Famagusta, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Famagusta, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 191 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 132 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€430,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 133 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€540,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Sotira, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 1
Ayia Napa Marina, situated on the southeastern coast of Cyprus, offers luxurious residences,…
€1,40M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Sotira, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 502 m²
Number of floors 1
Ayia Napa Marina, situated on the southeastern coast of Cyprus, offers luxurious residences,…
€4,63M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 174 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€600,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 135 sq.meters in Protaras. There are solar panels for water heating and ai…
€493,500
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 160 sq.meters in Protaras. There are solar panels for water heating and ai…
€577,500
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 156 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€520,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€650,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 345 sq.meters in Agia Napa. The ground floor c…
€3,40M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€890,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€900,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 161 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€410,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€477,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 161 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€515,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 185 sq.meters in Agia Napa. The ground floor consists of one bedr…
€1,45M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 168 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€625,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 267 sq.meters in Agia Napa. The ground floor c…
€2,50M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 142 sq.meters in Agia Napa. The ground floor c…
€432,000

