Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Famagusta, Cyprus

Paralimni
69
Protaras
30
Ayia Napa
14
33 properties total found
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Famagusta, Cyprus
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Famagusta, Cyprus
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/2
€129,723
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Ayia Napa, Cypru…
€450,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Ayia Napa, Cyprus We offer vill…
€535,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic view, Protaras, Cyprus We offer bea…
€592,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, gym in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, gym
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea view apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, 400 meters from the beach, in…
€600,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 512 m²
Number of floors 3
New villas on the beachfront in a residential complex with a port, a shopping area and a spo…
€4,60M
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villas with a panoramic view on the first sea line, Ayia Napa, Cyprus We offer moder…
€3,35M
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Sotira, Cyprus
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools on the first sea line, Ayia Thekla, Cyprus We off…
€1,95M
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Sotira, Cyprus
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence on the first sea line, Ayia Thekla, Cyprus We offer modern and spacious villa…
€1,90M
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 2
Serviced apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a garden, in the center of Ayia …
€272,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury apartments in the best residential complex with a port, a shopping area and a sports …
€1,70M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale villa of 375 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
€2,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 361 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 361 sq.meters in Agia Napa. The owners will be leaving the furnit…
€2,85M
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Famagusta, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Famagusta, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 96 sq.meters in Protaras. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€230,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€2,10M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 140 sq.meters in Protaras. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€1,50M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€670,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 133 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€540,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Sotira, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 1
Ayia Napa Marina, situated on the southeastern coast of Cyprus, offers luxurious residences,…
€1,40M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Sotira, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 502 m²
Number of floors 1
Ayia Napa Marina, situated on the southeastern coast of Cyprus, offers luxurious residences,…
€4,63M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 174 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€600,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 135 sq.meters in Protaras. There are solar panels for water heating and ai…
€493,500
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 160 sq.meters in Protaras. There are solar panels for water heating and ai…
€577,500
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 152 sq.meters in Protaras. The apartment is situate…
€1,80M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 156 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€520,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ayia Thekla, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 345 sq.meters in Agia Napa. The ground floor c…
€3,40M
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 135 sq.meters in Protaras. The apartment is situate…
€665,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€900,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€477,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 161 sq.meters in Protaras. The ground floor co…
€515,000

Property types in Famagusta

apartments
houses

Properties features in Famagusta, Cyprus

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
