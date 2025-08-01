Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. East Paphos Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Yeroskipou
335
Konia
171
Agia Marinouda
33
Koinoteta Times
9
7 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa No. | 10 4 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 318 m² Plot | Covered Area: 166.95 m² + 23.28 m² V…
$750,781
4 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
This home is designed to provide solitude and a distinct visual impression from every viewpo…
$2,01M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 308 m² Plot | 180.1 m² Covered + 21.55 m² Veranda Private 3×6 m …
$693,539
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa No. 13 – 3 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 304.46 m² Plot | Covered Area: 178.68 m² + 31.65 m…
$866,286
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Villa No. 21 — 3 bedrooms, 18 m² pool, 380 m² plot, 219.79 m² total covered area, covered …
$1,11M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa No. 11 – 3 Bedrooms | 4 Bathrooms | 303.68 m² Plot | Covered Area: 185.61 m² + 33.31 m…
$866,286
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
4 Bedrooms | 4 Bathrooms | 422 m² Plot | 216.9 m² Covered + 37.76 m² Veranda Private 3×6 m …
$809,129
