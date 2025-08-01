Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

20 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Olivia Homes offers breathtaking panoramic views of the sea, cityscape, and surrounding land…
$893,147
Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 475 m²
This luxurious four-bedroom villa is part of the exclusive KONIA THEA project, located in th…
$1,27M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa No. | 10 4 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 318 m² Plot | Covered Area: 166.95 m² + 23.28 m² V…
$750,781
Villa 3 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 570 m²
This spacious three-bedroom villa is part of the exclusive KONIA PANTHEA project, ideally lo…
$702,809
Villa 1 room in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 1 room
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 264 m²
Olivia Homes is a new villa development located in the sought-after residential area of Koni…
$601,049
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 261 m²
This luxurious four-bedroom villa at El Pez Luxury Living embodies the harmony of nature, hi…
$1,44M
Villa 3 rooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Olivia Homes offers breathtaking panoramic views of the sea, cityscape, and surrounding land…
$752,715
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 308 m² Plot | 180.1 m² Covered + 21.55 m² Veranda Private 3×6 m …
$693,539
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa No. 13 – 3 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 304.46 m² Plot | Covered Area: 178.68 m² + 31.65 m…
$866,286
3 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
This elegant three-bedroom villa is part of the MARE RESIDENCES project, just 200 meters fro…
$595,288
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 277 m²
This 3-bedroom villa at Olivelia Homes offers the perfect blend of comfort, technology, and …
$582,483
Villa 3 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
This spacious three-bedroom villa is part of the exclusive KONIA PANTHEA project, ideally lo…
$679,766
Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 582 m²
This modern 4-bedroom villa at EVO Homes offers the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and pr…
$947,264
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
This elegant three-bedroom, three-bathroom villa is part of the exclusive ARTEMIS VILLAS dev…
$818,023
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
This elegant three-bedroom, three-bathroom villa is part of the exclusive ARTEMIS VILLAS dev…
$794,980
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 615 m²
Number of floors 2
The four-bedroom villas at Elite Residences offer the perfect blend of space, comfort, and r…
$1,71M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa No. 11 – 3 Bedrooms | 4 Bathrooms | 303.68 m² Plot | Covered Area: 185.61 m² + 33.31 m…
$866,286
3 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
This elegant three-bedroom villa is part of the MARE RESIDENCES project, just 200 meters fro…
$618,406
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
4 Bedrooms | 4 Bathrooms | 422 m² Plot | 216.9 m² Covered + 37.76 m² Veranda Private 3×6 m …
$809,129
Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 475 m²
This luxurious four-bedroom villa is part of the exclusive KONIA THEA project, located in th…
$1,24M
