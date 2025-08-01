Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: This modern detached villa is currently being built in the popular Geroskipou area…
$514,747
Villa 3 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
This beautifully designed 3-bedroom villa is located in the sought-after area of Konia, just…
$1,16M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: Villa under construction with a modern design, located in the prestigious area of …
$1,63M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Olivia Homes offers breathtaking panoramic views of the sea, cityscape, and surrounding land…
$893,147
Villa 4 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 475 m²
This luxurious four-bedroom villa is part of the exclusive KONIA THEA project, located in th…
$1,27M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: This modern freestanding villa is under construction and offers a comfortable inte…
$697,147
Villa 3 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Introducing an Exclusive Collection of 4 Luxury Villas in Konia Village – Paphos Nestled in …
$523,138
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
3-Bedroom Villa – Geroskipou, Paphos This elegant 3-bedroom villa is set on a peaceful hills…
$906,679
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Sandy Beach Villas is an exclusive gated complex in Geroskipou, Paphos, offering luxurious l…
$842,592
Villa 3 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: modern detached villa on the project, located in the prestigious area of Konya. Th…
$820,309
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: This impressive detached villa project in Geroskip offers a spacious interior area…
$1,39M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
3-Bedroom Villa – Geroskipou, Paphos This elegant 3-bedroom villa is set on a peaceful hills…
$871,807
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa No. | 10 4 Bedrooms | 3 Bathrooms | 318 m² Plot | Covered Area: 166.95 m² + 23.28 m² V…
$750,781
Villa 3 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 570 m²
This spacious three-bedroom villa is part of the exclusive KONIA PANTHEA project, ideally lo…
$702,809
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Elevated Elegance – Boutique Villas with Sea & City Views An Exclusive Collection of 15 Deta…
$895,147
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 329 m²
Aquamarine Coastal Villas, Villa No. 39 is a modern design 4 bedroom villa, located in the h…
$1,13M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: This modern detached villa is currently under construction in the popular Geroskip…
$871,433
Villa 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Luxurious Beachfront Living on Geroskipou’s Pristine Shores Introducing an exclusive collect…
$773,081
Villa 3 bedrooms in Konia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: modern detached villa under construction in the prestigious area of Konia, with an…
$592,575
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
3-Bedroom Villa – Geroskipou, Paphos This elegant 3-bedroom villa is set on a peaceful hills…
$906,679
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: Modern detached villa on the project, offering 138 m2 of interior space. This styl…
$551,908
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 287 m²
Aquamarine Coastal Villas, Villa No. 25 is a modern design 4 bedroom villa for sale, located…
$992,701
Villa 5 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
5-Bedroom Villa – Geroskipou, Paphos Positioned in an exclusive hillside setting, this stunn…
$1,74M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Feel the embodiment of luxurious life in this new stunning residential complex on the first …
$755,242
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: Modern detached villa, offered by project, in the prestigious area of Koloni. This…
$555,198
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: This impressive detached villa is under construction and offers a modern standard …
$1,45M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 239 m²
Aquamarine Coastal Villas, Villa No. 17 is a modern design 4 bedroom villa for sale, located…
$857,824
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 236 m²
Aquamarine Coastal Villas, Villa No. 37 is a modern design 4 bedroom villa for sale, located…
$857,824
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
4-Bedroom Villa – Geroskipou, Paphos Positioned in an exclusive hillside setting, this stunn…
$1,74M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale under construction with a detached location, offering 140 m2 of modern interi…
$824,957
