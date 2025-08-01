Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in East Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Yeroskipou
335
Konia
171
Agia Marinouda
33
Koinoteta Times
9
551 property total found
4 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 287 m²
The property is a modern design 4-bedroom villa for sale, located in the heart of the touris…
$1,05M
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
A prestigious project consisting of four luxurious villas nestled within the secluded reside…
$565,502
5 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 428 m²
The site sits at a unique location, 330 metres above sea level, and commands panoramic, unob…
$1,83M
4 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 329 m²
The property is a modern design 3 bedroom villa for sale, located in the heart of the touris…
$1,20M
4 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Choosing a home in this project will allow you to make the most of all that Konia, Paphos an…
$751,877
3 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Unique collection of 20 modern villas, beautifully located on a peaceful hill in Geroskipou,…
$694,040
2 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
The project comprises 34 detached villas and 26 houses situated around a central green park.…
$411,274
7 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 620 m²
Spacious and appealing open-plan living areas with 7 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. The villas fe…
$2,86M
3 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Provision for underfloor heating: This means that the property is designed or pre-equipped w…
$445,547
3 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Dive into the luxury and peacefulness where flaming sunsets and turquoise waters blend in pe…
$1,14M
4 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Nestled in a prime spot on the hills of Konia, you will find this 8-villa brand new project.…
$1,57M
4 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
This project consists of  3-4 bedroom luxury villas, all completely detached and with high s…
$594,062
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
This beautiful 3-bedroom villa is situated in the peaceful Anavargos area of Paphos, offerin…
$514,092
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
A prestigious project consisting of four luxurious villas nestled within the secluded reside…
$514,543
3 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Inspired by neoclassical style, the project attracts investors who want to build a warm home…
$1,01M
6 bedroom house in Timi, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Timi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
This beautiful unfinished house is oozing with potential
$1,72M
4 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Luxurious, detached villas located in the bustling area of  Geroskipou that is filled with s…
$588,350
3 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Introducing an exquisite enclave of 12 luxurious villas situated in Katp Paphos. Nestled in …
$840,421
3 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Introducing an exquisite enclave of 12 luxurious villas situated in Katp Paphos. Nestled in …
$840,421
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
This beautiful 3 bedroom detached villa occupying a large corner plot with private pool, and…
$514,092
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
This is a brand-new villa development located in the highly sought-after residential area of…
$863,289
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: This modern detached villa is currently being built in the popular Geroskipou area…
$514,747
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
This contemporary style bungalow, is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Paphos.…
$2,29M
3 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Introducing an exquisite enclave of 12 luxurious villas situated alongside to our esteemed p…
$840,421
2 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Complex of city villas, and is divided into 2 types: villas and semi-detached houses. This p…
$769,528
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Located in Konia, a prime and highly in-demand area for its cultural balance and convenient …
$491,244
3 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
The project comprises 34 detached villas and 26 houses situated around a central green park.…
$807,261
3 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
A Contemporary collection of 19 luxury villas in Geroskipou, Paphos. Boasting expansive inte…
$607,285
2 bedroom house in Konia, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
The project comprises 34 detached villas and 26 houses situated around a central green park.…
$460,802
3 bedroom house in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
A modern design 3-bedroom villa for sale, located in the heart of the tourist area of Paphos…
$794,684
