Pool Villas for sale in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus

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Villas with pool in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 rooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Under construction three bedroom two storey luxury villa for sale in Agia Thekla - Famagusta…
$464,923
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Villa 5 rooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 258 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction for sale in Agios Tychonas - Limassol province,…
$1,57M
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Properties features in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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