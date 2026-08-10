Seaview Villas for Sale in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus

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Beachfront villas in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

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13 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 555 m²
An exceptional off-plan 5-bedroom luxury villa set on an elevated, gently sloping plot, offe…
$2,31M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Perched on the panoramic hills of Agios Athanasios above Limassol, this exceptional architec…
$3,59M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 973 m²
Discover an exclusive collection of luxurious three-level villas nestled on expansive 955-11…
$5,19M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 603 m²
An exceptional 5-bedroom off-plan luxury villa set on an elevated, gently sloping plot in th…
$2,42M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
For sale: a spacious detached villa in the sought-after area of Agios Athanasios. This impre…
$1,28M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 670 m²
This outstanding property has been built to very high specifications and offers panoramic se…
$4,93M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 973 m²
Discover an exclusive collection of luxurious three-level villas nestled on expansive 955-11…
$5,19M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
This outstanding property has been built to very high specifications and offers privacy, sea…
$6,88M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Luxury Smart Home with Panoramic Sea Views Property Features: Bedrooms: 6 spacious bedrooms,…
$5,16M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 555 m²
An exceptional off-plan 5-bedroom luxury villa set on an elevated, gently sloping plot, offe…
$2,31M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Detached corner 5 bedroom Villa in the sought after location of Agios Athanasios, within eas…
$1,26M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Perched on the panoramic hills of Agios Athanasios above Limassol, this exceptional architec…
$3,58M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 603 m²
An exceptional 5-bedroom off-plan luxury villa set on an elevated, gently sloping plot in th…
$2,42M
Leave a request

Properties features in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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