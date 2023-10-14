Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. demos agiou athanasiou
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus

7 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 465 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 465 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€2,95M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€990,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer you for sale a luxury villa posisioned in a unique luxury residential complex on th…
€2,06M
Villa Villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury new villa for sale is located in a prestigious complex, in Germasogeia, 350 meters fr…
€2,50M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€3,00M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 128 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€420,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€1,30M

