Mountain View Villas for Sale in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus

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Villas in mountains in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

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3 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 973 m²
Discover an exclusive collection of luxurious three-level villas nestled on expansive 955-11…
$5,19M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 973 m²
Discover an exclusive collection of luxurious three-level villas nestled on expansive 955-11…
$5,19M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
This outstanding property has been built to very high specifications and offers privacy, sea…
$6,88M
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Properties features in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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