Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Commercial
  4. Germasogeia
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

сommercial property
12
Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Office in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office
Germasogeia, Cyprus
An office is in a great location. Park Lane area on the main road. Office has a total covere…
€200,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir