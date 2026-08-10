Offices for Sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

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Offices in Germasogeia, Cyprus

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6 properties total found
Office 1 970 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office 1 970 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 1 970 m²
Number of floors 5
In the heart of Limassol’s commercial district, a new Grade-A business tower is offered as a…
$32,36M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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Office 2 084 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office 2 084 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 2 084 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale: Modern office space under construction in one of the most popular areas - Potamos …
$14,57M
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Office in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office
Germasogeia, Cyprus
For sale three offices of total covered area of 1118.54 square meters on top of Timoset furn…
$5,80M
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TekceTekce
Office 1 381 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office 1 381 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 1 381 m²
Number of floors 5
The building of the business center, designed on the basis of the concept of mixed first-cla…
$9,18M
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Office 1 934 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office 1 934 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 1 934 m²
Floor 4
Business center a building being designed on a concept of a mixture of prime offices. Confer…
$9,40M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office
Germasogeia, Cyprus
business center a building being designed on a concept of a mixture of prime offices. Confer…
$5,23M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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