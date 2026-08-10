Offices for Sale in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus

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Offices in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

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сommercial properties
70
investment properties
10
warehouses
7
shops
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24 properties total found
Office 498 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 498 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 498 m²
Modern commercial project is ideally positioned in the heart of Limassol. Close to the bustl…
$4,18M
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Office 510 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 510 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 510 m²
Modern commercial project is ideally positioned in the heart of Limassol. Close to the bustl…
$4,29M
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Office 67 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 67 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 67 m²
Retail Shop Opportunity in Agios Athanasios, Limassol — Prime Commercial Visibility Position…
$339,414
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Office 151 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 151 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 151 m²
Modern mixed-use development is located in Agios Athanasios, offering a perfect blend of com…
$682,586
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Office 88 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 88 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 88 m²
Retail Shop Opportunity in Agios Athanasios, Limassol — Prime Commercial Visibility Position…
$425,705
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 152 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 152 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 152 m²
Modern commercial project is ideally positioned in the heart of Limassol. Close to the bustl…
$1,37M
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Office 356 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 356 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 356 m²
An Office Tower centrally located, with quick access to the highway and a 1-minute drive fro…
$2,98M
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Office 367 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 367 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 367 m²
An Office Tower centrally located, with quick access to the highway and a 1-minute drive fro…
$2,67M
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Office 331 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 331 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 331 m²
Office space in Agios Athanasios area, Limassol is now available for sale. The office belong…
$2,62M
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Office 134 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 134 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 134 m²
Modern mixed-use development is located in Agios Athanasios, offering a perfect blend of com…
$739,468
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Office 172 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 172 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 172 m²
Modern commercial project is ideally positioned in the heart of Limassol. Close to the bustl…
$1,52M
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Office 75 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 75 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Retail Shop Opportunity in Agios Athanasios, Limassol — Prime Commercial Visibility Position…
$385,436
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
For sale three offices of total covered area of 1118.54 square meters on top of Timoset furn…
$5,80M
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Office 127 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 127 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 127 m²
Modern commercial project is ideally positioned in the heart of Limassol. Close to the bustl…
$1,13M
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Office 356 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 356 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 356 m²
An Office Tower centrally located, with quick access to the highway and a 1-minute drive fro…
$2,65M
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Office in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Luxury office in one of the most prestigious office buildings in Limassol - The Oval, locate…
$1,74M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 495 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 495 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 495 m²
The building is situated in Linopetra with easy access to the motorway and in the same time …
$2,68M
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Office 1 119 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 1 119 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 119 m²
Discover three exceptional luxury office spaces for sale in Kolonakiou, Limassol. An exclusi…
$9,15M
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Office 464 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 464 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 464 m²
The offices are located in the eastern part of Limassol, with excellent access to the highwa…
$2,80M
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Office 876 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 876 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 876 m²
Modern Luxury Office - Prime Location in Linopetra area. Easy Access to the Highway. Key Fea…
$5,24M
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Office 391 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 391 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 391 m²
The building is situated in Linopetra with easy access to the motorway and in the same time …
$1,95M
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Office in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Number of floors 4
Premium Office Development – Limassol Business District Situated in one of Limassol’s most …
$4,55M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Floor 3/3
Modern Office Spaces – Functionality and Prestige in Agios Athanasios, Limassol General Desc…
$754,955
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Floor 3/4
This development is location in the prestigious Agios Athanasios Area, within 20 mins walkin…
$1,02M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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