Offices for Sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

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Offices in Larnaca, Cyprus

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сommercial properties
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hotels
3
shops
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17 properties total found
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
Floor 2/6
Prestigious Office Space in a Landmark Larnaca Location This modern office space is ideally …
$570,746
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 88 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 88 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 88 m²
A new gated complex in the city center of Larnaca. The complex is conveniently located withi…
$299,650
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Office 233 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 233 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 233 m²
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
$1,26M
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TekceTekce
Office 123 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 123 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 123 m²
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
$708,752
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Office 178 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 178 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 178 m²
Premium office spaces located in the heart of Larnaca’s Business District, with breathtaking…
$735,365
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Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
Prestigious Office Space in a Landmark Larnaca Location This modern office space is ideally …
$1,26M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
Number of floors 5
Modern Office Spaces in Limassol This contemporary office project is located in Limassol, of…
$565,635
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 120 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 120 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 120 m²
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
$567,972
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Office 73 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 73 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 73 m²
An office for sale in city center of Larnaca. Sea view Covered area 73 sq.m. 2nd floor Park…
$354,139
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Office 830 m² in Choirokoitia, Cyprus
Office 830 m²
Choirokoitia, Cyprus
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 14
Area 830 m²
This agro-tourist aparthotel is located in the village of Tohni, known for its traditional C…
$1,74M
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Office 169 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 169 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 169 m²
A new gated complex in the city center of Larnaca. The complex is conveniently located withi…
$564,364
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Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
Number of floors 5
Modern Office Spaces in Limassol This contemporary office project is located in Limassol, of…
$293,852
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 135 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 135 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 135 m²
Premium office spaces located in the heart of Larnaca’s Business District, with breathtaking…
$449,390
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Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
Floor 2/6
Prestigious Office Space in a Landmark Larnaca Location This modern office space is ideally …
$712,212
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 235 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 235 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 235 m²
This office is located in a prime location in Larnaca. It lies at the crossroads between the…
$1,17M
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Office 210 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 210 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 210 m²
Premium office spaces located in the heart of Larnaca’s Business District, with breathtaking…
$758,710
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Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
Number of floors 6
Prestigious Office Space in a Landmark Larnaca Location This modern office space is ideally …
$1,37M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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