Commercial real estate in Brest Region, Belarus

260 properties total found
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
543 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 448,868
I offer for sale in the very center of Brest, st. Moscow, 204, Torgovaya isolated premises, …
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
1/9 Floor
€ 89,774
3 - a bedroom apartment with a total area of 83.6 square meters with the possibility of tran…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
39 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 42,322
Selling in the very center of. Brest in the Nikolsky shopping center on the 2nd floor ( entr…
Commercialin Brest, Belarus
Commercial
Brest, Belarus
1 113 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 305,963
I offer for SALE, including in LIZING ( convenient and profitable ), a three-story Capital b…
Officein Scarcouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office
Scarcouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
379 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 16,489
PRICE FOR 15%!!! For sale in a picturesque and cozy place, next to Belovezhskaya Pushcha, a …
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
1/3 Floor
€ 329,781
Commercial premises in the property center of Brest with a total area of 140.5 sq.m. The ins…
Manufacturein Brest, Belarus
Manufacture
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 22,901
The building is non-residential in ownership with a total area of 138.8 square meters, locat…
Commercialin Brest, Belarus
Commercial
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 8,245
Land ( purpose - maintenance of the warehouse building ) with an area of 0.2343 hectares wit…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 146,569
Trading premises in the ownership area in the Vulka region ( r - n. Makhnovych ) of the city…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
39 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 61,376
I offer for sale Tabor ( residential apartment ) in the very center of. Brest, corner of st.…
Warehousein Pinsk, Belarus
Warehouse
Pinsk, Belarus
3 538 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 850,000
Shopping facilities, warehouse building  g. Pinsk, st. Krasnoarmeyskaya, 18 to  To…
Manufacturein Baranavichy, Belarus
Manufacture
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 023 m²
€ 155,730
Sale. Production + warehouse Address: g. Baranovichi, Vilchkovsky 214 B Area - 2023.4 m2 In …
Commercialin Brest, Belarus
Commercial
Brest, Belarus
5 306 m² Number of floors 5
€ 3,664,228
Multifunctional building.  g. Brest, st. Leningradskaya, 37 Total area: 5305.7 m2 ( bas…
Commercialin Brest, Belarus
Commercial
Brest, Belarus
1 082 m²
€ 787,028
Building for sale Address: g. Brest, st. Soviet Constitution, 15 Area – 1,081.7 sq. M2 Price…
Shopin Baranavichy, Belarus
Shop
Baranavichy, Belarus
750 m²
€ 858,803
Sale Object status. Shop for sale Address: Brest region, g. Baranovichi, st. Domeyko, 30 Are…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
2/3 Floor
€ 13,741
Commercial premises in the property center of Brest with a total area of 17.3 sq.m. The insu…
Commercialin Kobryn, Belarus
Commercial
Kobryn, Belarus
62 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 27,482
Offering for sale isolated non-residential premises with a total area of 61.6 square meters,…
Warehousein Brest, Belarus
Warehouse
Brest, Belarus
220 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 22,901
Selling a container-type warehouse in ownership in the northwestern part of Brest, Rechitsa …
Shopin Zhabinka, Belarus
Shop
Zhabinka, Belarus
28 m²
€ 7,786
LOT 4263. Shopping pavilion in the center of Zhabinka, located on a plot of 12.67 acres ( on…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
55 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 29,314
Selling in the very center of. Brest in the Nikolsky shopping center on the 2nd floor, an is…
Officein Baranavichy, Belarus
Office
Baranavichy, Belarus
64 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 39,390
3 bedroom apartment for business on the street Gagarin! * Area: total – 64.3 sq.m., resident…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
2/3 Floor
€ 29,314
Commercial premises in the central part of the city of Brest with a total area of 54.5 sq.m.…
Manufacturein Kobryn, Belarus
Manufacture
Kobryn, Belarus
575 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 61,376
The production and storage base is owned in the industrial zone of the city of Kobrin, Brest…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
55 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 29,314
Selling in the very center of. Brest in the Nikolsky shopping center on the 2nd floor, an is…
Shopin Brest, Belarus
Shop
Brest, Belarus
3 049 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 1,099,268
We offer for sale a TRADE CENTER in the very center of. Brest, 2-storey building with baseme…
Shopin Baranavichy, Belarus
Shop
Baranavichy, Belarus
11 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 10,077
Administrative-commercial premises for sale, area 11 sq. M., In a commercial building with h…
Commercialin Brest, Belarus
Commercial
Brest, Belarus
10 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 34,810
Lot 6916. On sale is an isolated non-residential premises on the second floor of a two-story…
Officein Brest, Belarus
Office
Brest, Belarus
213 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 458,029
I offer for sale a complex of capital buildings ( equipped and used under STO ) located at: …
Commercialin Brest, Belarus
Commercial
Brest, Belarus
213 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 641,240
I offer for sale a complex of capital buildings ( equipped and used for service stations ), …
Officein Kobryn, Belarus
Office
Kobryn, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 64,124
Administrative placement in the property in the city of Kobrin, Brest region with a total ar…

Properties features in Brest Region, Belarus

