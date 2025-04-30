Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Brest Region, Belarus

6 properties total found
Warehouse 8 146 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 8 146 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 8 146 m²
Floor 1/1
The warehouse complex is owned in the eastern part of the city of Brest with a total area of…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Warehouse 628 m² in Brest, Belarus
Warehouse 628 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 628 m²
Industrial and warehouse building in the industrial zone of the city of Brest (Ploska distri…
$195,000
Leave a request
Warehouse 3 306 m² in Brest, Belarus
Warehouse 3 306 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 3 306 m²
Transport and logistics complex in ownership in the industrial zone of the city of Brest (r …
$1,50M
Leave a request
Warehouse 152 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 152 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 152 m²
Industrial - storage in the property in the area of the construction market of the city of B…
$45,000
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 260 m² in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 260 m²
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 260 m²
Floor 1/1
Transport - logistics complex owned in the nearest suburb of Brest (p - nd. Friendship of Br…
$490,000
Leave a request
Warehouse 353 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 353 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 353 m²
Floor 1/2
Warehouse heated room with an office block in ownership in the eastern part of the city. Bre…
$140,000
Leave a request

