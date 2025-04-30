Show property on map Show properties list
Restaurants for sale in Brest Region, Belarus

Brest
3
4 properties total found
Restaurant 397 m² in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 397 m²
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 397 m²
Floor 1/2
Ownership of a roadside service building in the area of ​​the village of Bolshie Kosichi, Br…
$420,000
Restaurant 69 m² in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 69 m²
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/3
Cafe - a bar with equipment and furniture in ownership in the Kovalevo area of Brest with a …
$120,000
Restaurant 273 m² in Brest, Belarus
Restaurant 273 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 273 m²
Floor 1/1
Cafe - bar in property (purpose - building for catering) in the central part of the city of …
$500,000
Restaurant 124 m² in Brest, Belarus
Restaurant 124 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/1
Cafe property in the central part of the city of Brest with a total area of ​​124.4 sq.m. Lo…
$140,000
