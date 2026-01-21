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  4. Residential complex Time Square 9: The Gatsby Residence – BKK1

Residential complex Time Square 9: The Gatsby Residence – BKK1

Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
from
$87,760
;
18
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ID: 35411
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 299
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 27/04/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Phnom Penh
  • Town
    Khan Boeng Keng Kang
  • Village
    Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir
  • Address
    Street 278, Angkor India

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Time Square 9 – The Gatsby Residence is a new landmark by Megakim World Corp, located on Street 278, BKK1. Inspired by 1920s Art Deco, this 36-story luxury tower blends iconic design with modern city living in Phnom Penh’s most prestigious residential district. Key Highlights • Prime BKK1 location (Street 278) • Award-winning developer: Megakim World Corp • 36 floors | 500 exclusive units • 1–4 Bedroom Sky Residences (from 60 sqm-190 sqm) • Full Strata Title for local & international buyers Investment Advantage • Starting from $1,700/sqm • Estimated 6.5%–8.5% rental yield • Strong capital appreciation potential Lifestyle & Amenities • Rooftop infinity pool & sky bar with 360° city views • Fitness center, yoga spaces & landscaped gardens • 24/7 security & professional management Flexible Payment Plan • 10%–20% down payment • Interest-free installments up to 40 months • Financing options up to 10 years at handover Early buyers get the best views and the best price. Reserve your unit now!
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 60.0
Price per m², USD 1,463
Apartment price, USD 87,760
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 90.0
Price per m², USD 1,667
Apartment price, USD 150,000
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 130.0
Price per m², USD 1,692
Apartment price, USD 219,960
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 190.0
Price per m², USD 1,672
Apartment price, USD 317,720

Location on the map

Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia

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Residential complex Time Square 9: The Gatsby Residence – BKK1
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir, Cambodia
from
$87,760
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