Residential complex Time Square 9: The Gatsby Residence – BKK1

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Time Square 9 – The Gatsby Residence is a new landmark by Megakim World Corp, located on Street 278, BKK1. Inspired by 1920s Art Deco, this 36-story luxury tower blends iconic design with modern city living in Phnom Penh’s most prestigious residential district.
Key Highlights
• Prime BKK1 location (Street 278)
• Award-winning developer: Megakim World Corp
• 36 floors | 500 exclusive units
• 1–4 Bedroom Sky Residences (from 60 sqm-190 sqm)
• Full Strata Title for local & international buyers
Investment Advantage
• Starting from $1,700/sqm
• Estimated 6.5%–8.5% rental yield
• Strong capital appreciation potential
Lifestyle & Amenities
• Rooftop infinity pool & sky bar with 360° city views
• Fitness center, yoga spaces & landscaped gardens
• 24/7 security & professional management
Flexible Payment Plan
• 10%–20% down payment
• Interest-free installments up to 40 months
• Financing options up to 10 years at handover
Early buyers get the best views and the best price. Reserve your unit now!