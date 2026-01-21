Apartment in a new building Time Castle XI

Time Castle XI — An Architectural Landmark in Phnom Penh’s BKK3 District 🏙✨
Time Castle XI is a modern residential skyscraper located in the business center of Phnom Penh (BKK3), just 300 meters from prestigious BKK1.
The project combines iconic architecture, prime location, and strong investment potential, creating a new benchmark for urban living.
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📍 Location — BKK3 (Extension of BKK1)
BKK3 is considered a natural extension of BKK1, one of the most prestigious areas in the city:
🏙 business hub
🏨 50+ hotels
🍽 70+ restaurants & 80 cafés
🏢 strong commercial environment
Limited residential supply leads to:
📈 capital growth potential
💰 high rental demand
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🏡 About the Project
Time Castle XI is a modern high-rise featuring:
• 39 floors
• 390 units (1–2 bedrooms)
• parking levels (2F–6F)
• lobby (ground floor)
Rooftop facilities:
🏊 sky pool
🍸 sky lounge
🏋️ sky gym
👶 kids area
🌿 walking & relaxation spaces
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🏛 Architectural Concept
Designed by Dominique Desment, the project introduces a unique concept:
🔲 rigid structural grid
⭕ “second skin” — perforated organic façade
The building interacts with light:
☀ daytime — soft light diffusion
🌙 nighttime — glowing “firefly” effect
The architecture creates movement, depth, and emotional impact.
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🌴 Project Highlights
✔ iconic design
✔ prime central location
✔ strong investment potential
✔ limited residential supply
✔ city lifestyle with privacy
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💳 Payment Plan
• 20% down payment
• 35% installment over 35 months
• 45% on completion or up to 10-year financing (10%)
🎯 Special Offer
🔥 10% discount available at current stage
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Time Castle XI is more than a residential tower.
It is a statement of architecture, status, and future investment in Phnom Penh. ✨