Apartment in a new building Time Castle XI

Time Castle XI — An Architectural Landmark in Phnom Penh’s BKK3 District 🏙✨

Time Castle XI is a modern residential skyscraper located in the business center of Phnom Penh (BKK3), just 300 meters from prestigious BKK1.

The project combines iconic architecture, prime location, and strong investment potential, creating a new benchmark for urban living.

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📍 Location — BKK3 (Extension of BKK1)

BKK3 is considered a natural extension of BKK1, one of the most prestigious areas in the city:

🏙 business hub

🏨 50+ hotels

🍽 70+ restaurants & 80 cafés

🏢 strong commercial environment

Limited residential supply leads to:

📈 capital growth potential

💰 high rental demand

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🏡 About the Project

Time Castle XI is a modern high-rise featuring:

• 39 floors

• 390 units (1–2 bedrooms)

• parking levels (2F–6F)

• lobby (ground floor)

Rooftop facilities:

🏊 sky pool

🍸 sky lounge

🏋️ sky gym

👶 kids area

🌿 walking & relaxation spaces

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🏛 Architectural Concept

Designed by Dominique Desment, the project introduces a unique concept:

🔲 rigid structural grid

⭕ “second skin” — perforated organic façade

The building interacts with light:

☀ daytime — soft light diffusion

🌙 nighttime — glowing “firefly” effect

The architecture creates movement, depth, and emotional impact.

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🌴 Project Highlights

✔ iconic design

✔ prime central location

✔ strong investment potential

✔ limited residential supply

✔ city lifestyle with privacy

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💳 Payment Plan

• 20% down payment

• 35% installment over 35 months

• 45% on completion or up to 10-year financing (10%)

🎯 Special Offer

🔥 10% discount available at current stage

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Time Castle XI is more than a residential tower.

It is a statement of architecture, status, and future investment in Phnom Penh. ✨