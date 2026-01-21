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Apartment in a new building Time Castle XI

Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
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$63,216
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ID: 35229
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Phnom Penh
  • Town
    Khan Boeng Keng Kang
  • Village
    Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei
  • Address
    Street 113

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2030
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    39

About the complex

Time Castle XI — An Architectural Landmark in Phnom Penh’s BKK3 District 🏙✨

Time Castle XI is a modern residential skyscraper located in the business center of Phnom Penh (BKK3), just 300 meters from prestigious BKK1.

The project combines iconic architecture, prime location, and strong investment potential, creating a new benchmark for urban living.

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📍 Location — BKK3 (Extension of BKK1)

BKK3 is considered a natural extension of BKK1, one of the most prestigious areas in the city:

🏙 business hub
🏨 50+ hotels
🍽 70+ restaurants & 80 cafés
🏢 strong commercial environment

Limited residential supply leads to:

📈 capital growth potential
💰 high rental demand

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🏡 About the Project

Time Castle XI is a modern high-rise featuring:

39 floors
390 units (1–2 bedrooms)
• parking levels (2F–6F)
• lobby (ground floor)

Rooftop facilities:

🏊 sky pool
🍸 sky lounge
🏋️ sky gym
👶 kids area
🌿 walking & relaxation spaces

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🏛 Architectural Concept

Designed by Dominique Desment, the project introduces a unique concept:

🔲 rigid structural grid
⭕ “second skin” — perforated organic façade

The building interacts with light:

☀ daytime — soft light diffusion
🌙 nighttime — glowing “firefly” effect

The architecture creates movement, depth, and emotional impact.

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🌴 Project Highlights

✔ iconic design
✔ prime central location
✔ strong investment potential
✔ limited residential supply
✔ city lifestyle with privacy

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💳 Payment Plan

20% down payment
35% installment over 35 months
45% on completion or up to 10-year financing (10%)

🎯 Special Offer

🔥 10% discount available at current stage

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Time Castle XI is more than a residential tower.
It is a statement of architecture, status, and future investment in Phnom Penh. ✨

Location on the map

Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia

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Apartment in a new building Time Castle XI
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Bei, Cambodia
from
$63,216
VAT
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