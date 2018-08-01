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Pointer Property

#113C, 1F U07, 31 Mao Tse Toung Blvd (245), Phnom Penh
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Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2017
On the platform
On the platform
4 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Working time
Open now
Our partners
6 agents 8 agencies
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New buildings
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Business center GIA Norea – Phnom Penh’s Next Iconic Mixed-Use Landmark
Business center GIA Norea – Phnom Penh’s Next Iconic Mixed-Use Landmark
Business center GIA Norea – Phnom Penh’s Next Iconic Mixed-Use Landmark
Business center GIA Norea – Phnom Penh’s Next Iconic Mixed-Use Landmark
Business center GIA Norea – Phnom Penh’s Next Iconic Mixed-Use Landmark
Show all Business center GIA Norea – Phnom Penh’s Next Iconic Mixed-Use Landmark
Business center GIA Norea – Phnom Penh’s Next Iconic Mixed-Use Landmark
Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia
from
$235,900
Number of floors 50
GIA Norea – A New Benchmark Norea City Development Area’s GIA Norea is a landmark mixed-use development featuring two connected towers — GIA Tonle (Phase 1) and GIA Phnom (Phase 2) — designed for business, lifestyle, and modern urban living. Built on a 6,904 sqm site, the project integ…
Developer
Pointer Property
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Residential complex Odom Living residences
Residential complex Odom Living residences
Residential complex Odom Living residences
Residential complex Odom Living residences
Residential complex Odom Living residences
Show all Residential complex Odom Living residences
Residential complex Odom Living residences
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
from
$250,000
Area 78–262 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Odom Living residences occupy 22 floors in the second tower of the Odom complex, spanning 18,000 sqm. Nested here are spacious apartments for family living, as well as affordable one-bedroom homes for young Cambodians looking for well-designed living spaces. Right in the heart of the city.…
Developer
Pointer Property
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Residential complex Picasso City Garden – A Landmark of Art-Inspired Living in Phnom Penh
Residential complex Picasso City Garden – A Landmark of Art-Inspired Living in Phnom Penh
Residential complex Picasso City Garden – A Landmark of Art-Inspired Living in Phnom Penh
Residential complex Picasso City Garden – A Landmark of Art-Inspired Living in Phnom Penh
Residential complex Picasso City Garden – A Landmark of Art-Inspired Living in Phnom Penh
Show all Residential complex Picasso City Garden – A Landmark of Art-Inspired Living in Phnom Penh
Residential complex Picasso City Garden – A Landmark of Art-Inspired Living in Phnom Penh
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
from
$320,000
Number of floors 30
Area 61–118 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Phnom Penh’s Picasso City Garden is a 30-storey landmark condominium developed by Global Titan Stone Real Estate Development, inspired by the artistic fusion of “Naga symbolism and Picasso’s Cubism.” Located in the city center near major residential, commercial, and hospitality hubs, the …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
61.0
221,430
Apartment 2 rooms
118.0
427,160
Developer
Pointer Property
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Residential complex Vue Aston
Residential complex Vue Aston
Residential complex Vue Aston
Residential complex Vue Aston
Residential complex Vue Aston
Show all Residential complex Vue Aston
Residential complex Vue Aston
Sangkat Boeng Trabaek, Cambodia
from
$53,000
Area 45–239 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Vue Aston is a luxury waterfront condominium project located in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. It is developed by The Peninsula Capital Co., Ltd and designed by HKS Architects, one of the top ten architectural firms in the United States. • Location: Located in the Chbar Ampov district, a popular res…
Developer
Pointer Property
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Residential complex G.A.T.O Tower BKK1 Premium 1 Bedroom Condo for Sale
Residential complex G.A.T.O Tower BKK1 Premium 1 Bedroom Condo for Sale
Residential complex G.A.T.O Tower BKK1 Premium 1 Bedroom Condo for Sale
Residential complex G.A.T.O Tower BKK1 Premium 1 Bedroom Condo for Sale
Residential complex G.A.T.O Tower BKK1 Premium 1 Bedroom Condo for Sale
Show all Residential complex G.A.T.O Tower BKK1 Premium 1 Bedroom Condo for Sale
Residential complex G.A.T.O Tower BKK1 Premium 1 Bedroom Condo for Sale
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
from
$98,115
Number of floors 67
Area 41–116 m²
5 real estate properties 5
G.A.T.O Tower Luxury Landmark in BKK1 Rising 296.5m with 67 floors in the heart of BKK1, Phnom Penh, G.A.T.O Tower is a premium mixed-use development by MIRAKU Capital and Development Co., Ltd., combining Japanese precision with modern Cambodian design. Featuring 710 total units (47…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.0 – 45.0
98,115 – 142,425
Apartment 2 rooms
93.0
294,345
Apartment 3 rooms
116.0
367,140
Developer
Pointer Property
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