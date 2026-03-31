Bulgarian Expert

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The company Dream Home was founded more than 10 years ago in the city of Varna, Bulgaria. Today, we are the largest dynamically developing company in the sector.
Our main advantages:
Considerable experience;
Professionalism and established reputation;
Large database of real estate …
Ние сме Агенция за недвижими имоти КЕЪР ЕСТЕЙТ БГ, като препоръчваме на пазара за
недвижими имоти повече от пет години.
Агенцията не осигурява високо професионално съдействие при покупко - продажба и
отдаване под наем на недвижими имоти, гарантираща на клиента максимална
сигурност и сп…
Welcome to Universal Property Group– a team of motivated real estate professionals with profound experience in the Bulgarian property market!
Our knowledge and experience dates back to 2006 and we strive to maintain an impeccable reputation throughout the years.
We specialize in proper…
We from "MySunnyBulgaria " are company with young and dynamic team, specialized in the sphere of professional mediation for sale-trade or renting relations for all types of properties – residential, commercial, office, industrial, plots and houses, as well as management and realization of th…
A real estate agency of new generation.
We use cutting-edge expensive technologies:
3D virtual reality;
HD photo quality;
accurate architectural surveys and sketches of rooms;
implementation of social media for reaching more customers;
free legal, architectural and accounting …